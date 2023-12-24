An "ironic joke" about drink spiking reportedly made by Home Secretary James Cleverly has been criticised as "outrageous" by a leading Essex councillor.

Conservative MP, Mr Cleverly, who represents Braintree, made a joke about spiking his wife's drink with a date rape drug.

Speaking to female guests at a Downing Street reception, he said "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.

He also laughed that the secret to a long marriage was ensuring your spouse was "someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there".

He has since apologised after the unguarded comments were made.

His spokesman said: "In what was always understood as a private conversation, James, the Home Secretary, tackling spiking made what was clearly meant to be an ironic joke – for which he apologises."

Home Secretary James Cleverly pictured in December on an official visit in London. Credit: PA

Lynn Jefferis, who represents Labour at Braintree District Council, said: "He does seem to make daft comments.

"It isn't a joke for people who have suffered from drink spiking, especially this time of year when people are out having a good time wanting to enjoy themselves without fear.

"It is an outrageous thing to say.

"Being Home Secretary means he should be the upholder of justice. It will be up to the party on how they will deal with it. They are probably running out of people to be Home Secretary."

She added there were several women on Braintree District Council and thought Mr Cleverly's comments could make them feel "uncomfortable".

The remarks from the Essex MP come hours after his Home Office announced plans to crack down on spiking.

The Home Secretary met his wife Susie at university and the couple have two children.

Conversations at Downing Street receptions are usually understood to be "off the record" but the Sunday Mirror decided to break that convention because of Mr Cleverly’s position and the subject matter.

The comments have also been criticised by senior Labour figures who have blasted them as "appalling".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…