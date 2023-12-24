A school catering company has admitted serving food to children from a kitchen which it knew had a mouse infestation.

An inspection was carried out at Green Nortons CE Primary School near Towcester, Northamptonshire after initial complaints from parents prompted an inspection by health protection officers in 2018.

Warwickshire-based ABM Catering, which provide catering services for the school, admitted guilt on four offences and agreed an out-of-court settlement with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

A councillor said the firm had "put the health of our children at risk" through its actions.

It was found that the catering firm failed to ensure a safe environment for food preparation, failed to comply with food hygiene standards, failed to implement adequate pest control procedures, and failed to register their business.

ABM initially launched a legal challenge against the council, however a court ruled in favour of WNC, leading to the catering company putting forward an out-of-court settlement offer.

It was found that ABM were made aware of the infestation a month prior to the health protection visit, but continued to trade.

The company has been cautioned and agreed to pay full council costs, in lieu of a legal trial, said the council.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, said: “We are determined to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the children in our schools.

"It is unacceptable that ABM put the health of our children at risk by continuing to serve them food after being made aware of a mouse infestation.

“I am pleased to hear that the council's actions were validated by the court and the company then admitted to the offences and put forward the offer of settling out of court."

