Hundreds of royal well-wishers are expected to turn out to show support for the King and his family on Christmas Day.

Lining the streets of Sandringham in Norfolk is a tradition for many families, who spend their Christmas Day hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

The King and his family have a long-held tradition of attending church on the estate, and often spend time greeting the royal-watchers who turn out.

Norfolk Police said they were also expecting a large turnout and have said traffic control measures will be in place.

"Well-wishers are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to access the public viewing area as we will have our usual practical and precautionary security measures in place," said the force.

"The road adjacent to the visitor centre at Sandringham will be partially closed between 7am and 1pm on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

"Local officers will be on duty around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily."

Crowds queue to see members of the royal family attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Credit: PA

Why Sandringham?

The Sandringham Estate in west Norfolk has seen many different royal occasions but is most well known for being where the family spend their Christmas.

On Christmas Fay the royals attend a Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Last year, King Charles carried on the late Queen Elizabeth II's tradition and took part in the church service on Christmas Day with Queen Camilla for the first time as monarch.

It was the first time the family had returned to Sandringham since the death of the late Queen in September.

It has long been a Christmas tradition to gather at the Norfolk estate for the festive period, although the Covid pandemic brought it to a halt in recent years.

Following the Christmas church service, there is a family lunch with turkey.

Queues of people last year waiting to see King Charles. Credit: PA

People usually queue hours before the Christmas Day church service, with some even waiting overnight.

Well-wishers travel from all over the country to catch a glimpse of the royal family, and some stay in local hotels before the big day.

Visitors do not just visit for Christmas, and other occasions such as the Sandringham Flower Show are well attended events too.

How important is Sandringham to the Royal Family?

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

The late Queen made her first Christmas broadcast from Sandringham in 1952 and celebrated the eve of her Platinum Jubilee there just seven months before her death.

It was bought in 1862 by the then-Prince of Wales, who later became Edward VII, as a private country retreat.

The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.