Well-wishers waited hours to see the King and Queen in Sandringham on Christmas Day, Alex Iszatt reports

About a thousand royal well-wishers lined the streets of Sandringham as the King and Queen attended a Christmas Day church service.

Many waited hours and some travelled as far as Washington in the United States to catch a glimpse of the Royal family on the Norfolk estate.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children attending the Christmas Day service in Sandringham. Credit: PA

For the second Christmas, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, was there as his family walked from Sandringham to church.

Andrew’s alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will come under further scrutiny in the new year with the release of hundreds of files from a defamation case, after a ruling by a US judge.

His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside her ex-husband and smiling at the press.

Andrew’s daughters were with their husbands, Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke of York, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Arthur Chatto and Samuel Chatto. Credit: PA

The King and Queen, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also attended a Christmas Eve service at the church on Sunday.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

Bronte Stewart and Stephanie Abdullah travelled from Washington to greet the royal family on Christmas Day in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: PA

The King's second Christmas message as monarch will be broadcast at 3pm.

This year, it is in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

The room is decorated with a living Christmas tree which will be replanted after the broadcast.

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

King and Queen coming out of St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: PA

