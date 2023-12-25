Hundreds of people spent their Christmas Day plunging into the icy cold sea in fancy dress.

More than 600 cold water dippers were at Felixstowe Beach on Christmas morning to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

It's a yearly event that has been going on for 19 years.

Delilah Reynolds alongside her Grandad, David. Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

One brave dipper was 10-year-old Delilah Reynolds, who said: “I was bit scared before doing the dip, but it was a lot of fun!

"The water was cold, but it was really fun seeing lots of people wearing their Christmas outfits. I hope today helps everyone the hospice looks after.”

Delilah completed the dip alongside her Grandad, David, who added: “I am so pleased Delilah and I were able to do the Christmas Day Dip together for St Elizabeth Hospice, as it is something I’ve wanted to do for years.

“The morning was a brilliant start to our Christmas Day, full of community spirit and a lovely festive atmosphere. The dip is great way of supporting the hospice’s services and I would recommend that everybody should give it a try - if they fancy a challenge!”

Cold water dippers on Christmas Day Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

St Elizabeth Hospice offers free care to over 4,000 patients and their families throughout East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

Brandon Orton, Events and Challenges Fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A huge well done and thank you to all our brilliant dippers who supported this year’s Christmas Day Dip.

“A special thank you must also go to the supporters and volunteers who made the event possible and provided such a fantastically festive atmosphere and thank you to Sam Phillips from Dare to Dip for his great support too."

