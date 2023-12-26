A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash.

The collision between a silver Toyota Prius and a motorcycle happened at about 9.15pm on Friday in Finedon, Northamptonshire.

It happened on Irthlingborough Road, at the junction with Oxford Street.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Investigators are aware that a Stagecoach bus arrived shortly after the incident and there may have been witnesses on this bus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police.

