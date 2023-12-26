A body has been found in a river following the search for a missing man.

Police made the discovery in the town of Bedford on Christmas Day, 2023.

They were searching for a missing man called Stuart.

Bedfordshire Police tweeted to say "formal identification has not taken place", "but Stuart's family have been informed".

They added that their "thoughts and sympathies are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

On 21st December 2023, Bedfordshire Police had originally appealed to the public for any information regarding Stuart's whereabouts, urging anyone who might have seen him to contact them.

There were concerns at the time that he might have been in the Bradford area.