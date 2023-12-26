Police are trying to track down a man who robbed a Co-op supermarket on the morning of Christmas Eve, armed with a screwdriver.

The unknown male walked into the Birchfield Road East Store in Abington, Northampton, at 7:24am on the 24th December 2023.

Officers say he ordered staff to stand aside while he forced three cash tills open, taking money and a large amount of cigarettes, which he then placed into a rucksack before walking out of the shop.

They say they do not yet know how much cash he stole.

Police want to know if anyone recognises the picture of him, taken from CCTV.

He is described as being white, aged in his mid-twenties to early thirties, with a slim build and around 5ft 9in.

He was wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, a dark blue thermal hat, dark slim bottoms and dark black chunky trainers. He also worse black gloves with a white logo on the back of his hands.

The black rucksack he was carrying had a red label on it.