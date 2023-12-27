Eight people and a kitten rescued from house fire in Suffolk
Eight people and a kitten have been rescued from a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Thetford were called to a house in Gas House Drove, Brandon at around 4:30am.
On arrival, smoke was coming from the property.
Ambulance crews checked all eight people over after they were evacuated from the property.
Brandon Fire Service said: "If this property did not have working smoke alarms this could of been a very different post.
"Please remember to check your smoke alarms and keep safe."
All eight people, as well as the kitten, are now safe and well.