Eight people and a kitten have been rescued from a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Thetford were called to a house in Gas House Drove, Brandon at around 4:30am.

On arrival, smoke was coming from the property.

Ambulance crews checked all eight people over after they were evacuated from the property.

Brandon Fire Service said: "If this property did not have working smoke alarms this could of been a very different post.

"Please remember to check your smoke alarms and keep safe."

All eight people, as well as the kitten, are now safe and well.