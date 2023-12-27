A man has been arrested after a puppy was punched in a town street.

The incident happened at about 11am on Thursday, November 30, when a man was seen hitting a blue six-month-old Cane Corso puppy in East Street, Northampton.

A 36-year-old man from Northampton was subsequently arrested and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

It's not clear if the puppy was badly injured or not.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with information is being urged to call 101, quoting incident number 23000738597.

