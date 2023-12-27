An alleged racist comment made towards a Luton Town footballer during a Premier League match is being investigated by police.

The Hatters confirmed in a statement that striker Carlton Morris reported a remark made by someone in the crowd at Bramall Lane during the Boxing Day clash against Sheffield United.

Morris, 28, came off the bench to set up two own goals that secured a vital 3-2 for his team against one of their relegation rivals.

After the final whistle, Luton revealed that Morris' complaint was now being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police after he initially raised it with referee Sam Allison who himself became the first black referee to officiate a Premier League match in 15 years.

Morris is congratulated on his two assists by manager Rob Edwards. Credit: PA

"Luton Town Football Club will offer Carlton and any other player suffering abuse our full support, and would like to reiterate that we take a zero tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, whether in person or online," said a spokesperson.

"We would like to thank both Sheffield United officials and the police for their swift actions in dealing with today’s incident."

The alleged comment was also condemned by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out who said it was "shameful a player should be subjected to alleged racism while doing their job."

"Morris should be praised for how he handled the situation, and we commend the clubs, police and officials for their swift approach," the statement read.

"But it should never have to come to this. Those who think this vile behaviour towards players is acceptable need to face the strongest possible consequences."

Speaking after the match, Morris himself told Amazon Prime that he was keen to report the incident straight away.

"I heard something from the crowd in the front row [of a Sheffield United section] and I just knew it's best to get that reported straight away and let them deal with it from there," he said.