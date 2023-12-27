Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The victim, in his late teens, was taken to hospital after police were called to Woodcock Road, in Luton, at around 3.10am.

He is in a stable condition, Bedfordshire Police said.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time, saw the incident unfold, or may have any doorbell or dashcam footage.

"I would urge anyone who can assist us to get in touch immediately to shed some light on the situation.

“Knife crime remains an area of concern and priority across the county, but we are working hard to keep Bedfordshire safe by challenging those that choose to carry weapons and use them to incite fear and harm others."

