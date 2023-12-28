A married couple who were killed in a crash on the A14 have been described as "loving and selfless".

Richard and Margaret Janowski, both aged 74, died at the scene of the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the Titchmarsh junction near Kettering in Northamptonshire, on 10 November.

The family of Mr and Mrs Janowski said: "Our parents were both the kind of people who always wanted to help others – anything that was needed, they would be there.

"They collected friends so easily and looked after everyone they met – no matter who they were. Mum and Dad didn’t have a lot but whatever they had, they would share.

The crash happened near Titchmarsh in Northamptonshire on 10 November 2023. Credit: Google Maps

"Everything they did was done together, especially after they both retired. They were devoted to each other – they were never referred to as singular people, they were like a double act.

"One thing we are holding onto is that they were together at the end as well.

"They were a very quiet and modest couple, never the centre of attention, but very well-known and loved by their friends. Realising the impact they had on everyone else, as well as us, is humbling.

"We are all totally devastated by what’s happened.

"We are lucky to have so many happy memories with them. Both were really happy people and that’s how we want to remember them. They loved, and were loved hugely in return."

The crash happened around 9.20pm on the eastbound carriageway when a red Kia Ceed and white Citroen C1 collided near Titchmarsh village.

Mr Janowski was driving the Kia and his wife was the front seat passenger at the time.

A man in his 30s – the driver of the Citroen - was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

The Lancashire-born couple moved to Northamptonshire last year to be closer to their family and had quickly made new friends at a bowls club and neighbours.

Their loved ones added the couple were very "family-orientated" and loved playing card games.

The tribute added: "Mum and Dad moved here as they wanted to be closer to their grandchildren, and were really involved in their lives, picking them up from school, having them for sleepovers, they loved it all.

"Our grandma, dad’s mum, moved here with them for the same reason, and they did so much for her as well.

"They were so proud and excited to be grandparents, and after they moved down they lived with us for around three months while work was done on their new home. Looking back, that was a really special time to have had with them.

"The thing our parents were most proud of was our family, it was us. They wouldn’t seek things for themselves but would always encourage and help us to do our best – whether that was going to university or joining the Navy."

Anyone with information about the crash should email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk, call Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting 23000698322.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…