Signalling problems that caused huge delays between Luton Airport and London have been fixed overnight.

Train operator East Midlands Railways apologised for the problems on Wednesday, and said the line between Wellingborough and London St Pancas has reopened.

Thameslink services to and from the airport were also affected on Wednesday, with many trains cancelled or severely delayed.

It meant thousands of airline passengers risked missing their flights.

There were multiple signalling failures after Network Rail's engineering works over Christmas to install a new system to control signals.

East Midlands Railways wrote on its website: "We are sorry if you were affected by the disruption to our services yesterday between Wellingborough and London St Pancras International.

"The signalling has been restored overnight and a normal timetable will be in operation today (Thursday)."

What to do if your train was affected

If you had a train ticket for Wednesday and were affected, you can use it to travel on Thursday at no extra cost, East Midlands Railway said.

If you did not travel, you can also claim a full refund. More details here.

If you were delayed by more than 15 minutes on Wednesday, you can claim compensation here.

There are engineering works affecting train travel on other parts of the region's network.

Greater Anglia's Norwich to Cambridge and Ipswich to Cambridge services are disrupted on Thursday. It's the second day of two days of engineering works there.

Its services to and from London Liverpool Street are affected until New Year's Day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…