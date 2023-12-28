A man who "used his car as a weapon" and injured a tradesman over a parking argument has been jailed.

Robert Skilton, 65, drove towards the victim - a man in his 50s - on the afternoon of 26 July on The Brindles in Green Street, March, before driving off.

The victim received a severe cut near his wrist right down to the bone and had been working on one of the flats at The Brindles with his daughter.

Skilton was later found at a motorway service station in Essex by police officers and was arrested and later charged on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He denied causing GBH claiming he had used "proportionate and reasonable" force in response to feeling threatened and fearing for his life after seeing the victim holding a hammer.

The row started after the 65-year-old confronted the tradesman's daughter about her and her father's van being parked round the back of the flats.

A heated exchange started which prompted the victim to come outside, which prompted an argument.

It ended with Skilton driving directly at the tradesman, hitting him and his van.

He was gone when the police arrived at the March flats.

The 65-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Peterborough Crown Court in November and sentenced at the same court on 22 December to six years in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for just over 13 years.

DC Chris Herring, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Thanks to the actions of the first officers on the scene linking in with officers from another county, Skilton was quickly found and arrested, which helped to secure valuable evidence and get a dangerous man off the streets.

"Skilton’s behaviour was very reckless. He used his car as a weapon against someone who was just doing their job – and all over an argument about parking.

"This was the second time Skilton had run someone over with his vehicle – which the judge took into consideration when sentencing - and he clearly hadn’t learnt his lesson after receiving a short custodial sentence last time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know