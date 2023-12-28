Two people have died after an ambulance and car crashed in Suffolk.

The collision happened around 7.30pm on 19 December on the B1506 Bury Road between Kentford and Newmarket.

It involved an ambulance and blue Volkswagen Golf.

A man in his 90s, who was a passenger in the ambulance, and the driver of the Golf, a woman aged in her 70s, have died, according to a Suffolk Police spokesman.

A female ambulance driver received serious injuries and a second passenger in the ambulance had minor injuries.

The ambulance driver and the passenger in his 90s were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after the crash.

A police spokesman added the ambulance was taking patients between NHS centres and was not an emergency vehicle.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses of the collision or people who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information should call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote reference SC-19122023-302.

