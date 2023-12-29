A drug dealer was caught by detectives after he used his dog's name as his alias on an encrypted criminal phone network.

Bedfordshire Police discovered Nicholas Houtman was using the name 'Capone' as his handle on EncroChat, which helped them prove he was a large-scale buyer and supplier of Class A drugs.

Officers uncovered Houtman, 30, sending messages about getting multiple kilos of “banging” cocaine delivered from across the country at prices ranging from £35,000 to £40,000 per kilo.

He often made up to £500 to £1,000 profit by brokering deals.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Houtman’s carelessness in going by the same alias on EncroChat as the name of his pet dog was just one part of the overwhelming evidence we were able to put together in this investigation."

Analysts found the most damning evidence against Houtman was the fact his Encro device password was stored in notes as “HOUTMANHOUTMAN”.

They were also able to trace the movements of the Encro device, which matched those of Houtman’s conventional phone.

Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Operation Costello was able to prove that Houtman was involved in a criminal conspiracy with Jack Penman, 29, who was jailed earlier this year for his part in the illicit trading of cocaine.

Encrypted messages between Penman and Houtman revealed they were involved in the drug supply business, trading in large wholesale quantities of cocaine.

Houtman was jailed for 11 years on December 19 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Mr Hales said: “Houtman supplied around 10 to 12 kilos of cocaine over a 52 day period. This is a vast amount of drugs and criminal cash to be involved in and by distributing so much cocaine, he brought misery and harm to the community.

“He profited off addiction and thought he was immune from prosecution through the encrypted EncroChat platform. We proved him wrong."

