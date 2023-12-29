More than 30 firefighters tackled a huge fire at an industrial building.

Crews were called to Padholme Road in Peterborough at around 8.50pm on Thursday night.

The fire was seen to take hold of the roof of the business premises.

No injuries have been reported, but some properties in the area were evacuated as a precaution, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters and police had urged people to stay away from the area and keep windows closed to protect themselves from the smoke.

The large fire in Padholme Road in Peterborough on December 28 Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire

