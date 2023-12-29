Play Brightcove video

Claire Danks speaks to ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes about the heartache of losing her daughter

A mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk-driver who'd consumed ten pints has spoken of her "continuous pain", as police warn motorists to stay safe over the new year period.

Lauren Danks, 22, died in a crash in 2016 caused by speeding motorist Nelson Curtis who was travelling at over 100mph on the A11 at Red Lodge, Suffolk.

He'd been drinking "excessively" at a local pub before getting behind the wheel and fled the scene after the collision, despite losing a wheel.

At the point of impact, Nelson was braking, having previously been clocked doing 134mph on the same stretch of road.

Nelson Curtis' car was missing a wheel after the collision. Credit: Suffolk Police

He was later jailed for seven years at Ipswich Crown Court in June 2017.

Ms Danks, from Soham in Cambridgeshire, was driving home from her shift at Center Parcs when the crash happened.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone so I kind of think it's crazy we are still here and we are still telling people not to drink and drive," Mrs Danks told ITV News Anglia.

" I live with this every day and the continuous pain of not having my daughter here every day."

Mrs Danks' message comes as police forces launch their annual drink/drug-driving campaigns, with the festive party season still in full swing.

In Cambridgeshire alone this year, 690 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving.

Lauren Danks was aged 22 when she died. Credit: Family photo

"Drink-driving is a year-round concern, so it's not just something we get in December, but we do see a general increase in the number of reports of people drink and drug-driving," said PC Nick Southern, Cambridgeshire Police's casualty reduction officer.

"It is one of those offences where serious injury or death can occur so it's a priority for us.'

PC Southern also urged members of the public to play a part in reporting dangerous driving.

"There's always one or two people who want to take the risk and ignore our messaging," he said.

"To combat that we do need the public's support. We can't be everywhere. If you suspect there is someone in front of you swerving over the road, or they are driving at an inappropriate speed, please call us on 999."

