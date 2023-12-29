An "unclean" care home for people with learning difficulties and autism has been placed in special measures by heath inspectors after it emerged that one resident was mainly fed a diet of crisps for nine days.

The Care Quality Commission said it had made the decision to give the inadequate rating to the Harvey Lane home in Norwich in order to "protect people from harm."

It follows an unannounced visit in November in which inspectors also found that mould was growing in the bathrooms, chairs and sofas were torn with exposed padding, and cobwebs were discovered in several areas.

“It was worrying that people’s basic needs weren’t being met, in areas like supporting them to eat well," Rebecca Bauers, the CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said.

"In one case, we saw that someone's food records showed they'd mainly eaten crisps for nine days and hadn't had any protein."

The Harvey Lane home has now been rated as inadequate. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Bauers added that Harvey Lane "wasn't a safe or dignified place for people to live" and the home suffered from a "poor culture".

The home had previously been rated as good but will now be regularly monitored to check that sufficient improvements have been made.

The CQC said professionals from the local authority had also pointed out concerns about the service to the provider earlier this year.

However, relatives of residents described staff as "kind and caring", while inspectors also praised the way in which workers interacted with people in a "respectful and kind manner."

Consensus Support Services, which runs the home, apologised and said it was taking the feedback from the CQC "extremely seriously."

"It is clear that, in this case, we have not met the standards the people we support and their families expect and deserve - and we would like to again apologise to them," a spokesperson said.

"We took immediate action after the initial inspection, including addressing some environmental issues and reviewing risk assessments and training for staff."

