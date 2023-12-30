Brave charity fundraisers and sporting heroes are among the people from the ITV Anglia region included in the New Year honours.

Two relatives of murdered Essex backpacker Grace Millane have been recognised for their work to help abuse victims as a positive legacy in her name.

The newly-graduated university student was strangled to death in a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, the day before her 22nd birthday on December 1 2018, by Jesse Shane Kempson who she met on Tinder.

Grace’s mother Gillian Millane and cousin Hannah O’Callaghan, both from Essex, co-founded an organisation in her name called Love Grace, which aims to “empower victims of domestic abuse”.

Grace Millane was killed in December 2018. Credit: PA

They described their OBEs for services to charitable fundraising and tackling violence against women as an “incredible honour” and dedicated it to Grace, saying she “would have been very proud and keen to get involved with what we are doing”.

Ms O’Callaghan said: “I don’t think she would believe how big Love Grace has become and how many women we can help by offering a bit of normality to.“She would have also probably been amused that we have been to Downing Street and are now to meet a member of the Royal Family.”

Lauren Hemp battles for the ball during the final in Sydney Credit: PA Images

Also in the list is footballer Lauren Hemp from North Walsham who receives the MBE for her role in the women's world cup final.

Hemp came within inches of being the hero in the final against Spain, hitting the crossbar in a match England lost 1-0.

The Manchester City star, who scored a vital equaliser in first-half injury time in the quarter-final against Colombia, said she felt "very privileged and honoured" by the MBE.

"It's a huge achievement not only for me, but my family and everyone who loves our beautiful game. It's been an incredible few years," she said in a statement.

"I'd like to dedicate my MBE to everyone that has supported me in my career so far, and everyone behind the scenes for continuing to push boundaries to get women's football to where it is today."

A footballing legend from the past is also honoured for his work in helping people addicted to betting.

Peter Shilton, England's most capped player, has struggled with gambling addiction. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Peter Shilton, from Mersea Island in Essex, is made a CBE For services to Association Football and to the prevention of gambling harm.

Shilton, who holds the England men’s team caps record with 125 appearances between 1970 and 1990, beat his own gambling addiction in 2015 and has gone on to campaign for others caught up in the problem.

Others recognised include Amanda Blanc, the Group Chief Executive Officer for Aviva, who is made a dame for services to business, gender equality and Net-Zero.

James Bullion, former Executive Director for Adult Social Services in Norfolk is made a Commander of the British Empire for services to social care.

Scores of other people have been recognised for their work in communities across the region.

The oldest person to receive an award is poppy seller Jill Gladwell, 97, from Stowmarket.

She met the King when he was Prince of Wales at the Royal British Legion launch in 2021.

Jill Gladwell with the King, then Prince of Wales, in 2021 Credit: Royal British Legion

Glennis Hooper, from Wellingborough, has won an MBE for charitable services to people with breast cancer.

As a breast cancer survivor, she launched the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal in 2002 with her close friend Marilyn, who sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2022.

What started as a one-time event in Northampton has now, over 20 years, raised over £3.5 million.

Glennis Hooper with some of her fundraisers at the opening of a new breast cancer support unit at Kettering General Hospital Credit: Kettering General Hospital

Your county-by-county guide to some of those honoured in the ITV Anglia region Bedfordshire Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Mostaque Ahmed KOYES Director, Community Interest Luton. For services to the community in Luton,Bedfordshire (Luton, Bedfordshire) Pamela Joan WARD For services to the community in Whipsnade, Bedfordshire (Dunstable, Bedfordshire) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Andrew GELL For services to the community in Riseley, Bedfordshire (Riseley, Bedfordshire) Zoe Donna SOOKUN Project Manager, Network Rail. For services to the Railway and to Rail Aid for Ukraine (Westoning, Bedfordshire) Back to top Cambridgeshire Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Julia Helen FENTEM Executive Vice President, Safety, Environmental and Regulatory Science, Unilever.For services to Human Health and Animal Welfare (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire) Maxine Jane FICCARRA (Maxine Purdie) Lately CEO, PraxisAuril. For services to Knowledge Exchange (Ely, Cambridgeshire) Michael Anthony FRANKL For services to Charity, to Homeless People and to the Jewish Community inCambridge (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Sharon Louise LIVERMORE Founder, Domestic Abuse Education and Director, Kameo Recruitment. For servicesto the Victims of Domestic Abuse (Ely, Cambridgeshire) Helen Mary PAIN Lately Chair, Board of Trustees, Science Council and Chief Executive, Royal Societyof Chemistry. For services to Science (Great Chishill, Cambridgeshire) Joan Harris WINTERKORN Archive and Manuscript Consultant and Member, Acceptance in Lieu Panel, ArtsCouncil England. For services to Heritage and Culture (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Sheila May BETTS Chair and Volunteer, The Jarman Centre, Girlguiding Cambridgeshire East. Forservices to Young People (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) John Frederick SHARMAN For services to the community in Peterborough (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire) Lorna Evelyn WOOR For services to the community in Cambridge (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Back to top Essex Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Sara Margaret BROWNE (Sally Browne) For services to the Arts and to the community in Southend-on-Sea, Essex (Westcliff on Sea, Essex) Joseph John GALLIANO Director and co-founder, Queer Britain. For services to Heritage, to Charity, toDiversity and Inclusion (Coggeshall, Essex) Donna Elaine McWILLIAMS Deputy Group Co-ordinator, Stepping Stones Play and Learn. For services to EarlyYears and Special Needs Education (Colchester, Essex) Christopher (Kit) Neil Hunter GORDON Lately Chairman, Resources for Autism. For services to People with Autism and theirFamilies (Colchester, Essex) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Michael Lawrence BALLINGER For services to the community in Wickford and District, Essex (Dunmow, Essex) Robert Felix ERITH For services to the Environment in Dedham Vale, Essex and Suffolk (Lamarsh, Essex) Marc Anthony GRAYSTON Chief Instructor, Maru Karate Kai. For services to Disadvantaged Young People and tothe community in Basildon, Essex (Basildon, Essex) Richard GREGORY For services to the community in Basildon, Essex (Basildon, Essex) Pauline HOLDEN (Pauline Young) Lately Watch Manager, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to thecommunity in Great Baddow, Essex (Great Baddow, Essex) Back to top Hertfordshire Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Sheila Ann ABRAHAMS Founder, Freelance Hairdressers Association (FHA). For services to the HairdressingIndustry (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire) Sanjay BHANDARI Chair, Kick It Out. For services to Sport (Potters bar, Hertfordshire) Justin COHEN News Editor, Jewish News. For services to Holocaust Remembrance and to theJewish Community (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire) Professor Claire Mairead GOODMAN Professor of Health Care Research, Centre for Research in Public Health andCommunity Care, University of Hertfordshire. For services to Older People (hertford, Hertfordshire) Sabit JAKUPOVI Member, Genocide Survivors' Consultative Group, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. Forservices to Genocide Education and Commemoration (Hertford, Hertfordshire) Timothy Foster PICK Lately UK Offshore Wind Champion and Chair, Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce.For services to Offshore Wind Energy (Radlett, Hertfordshire) Luke Thomas RIGG Lead Diversity and Community Relations Magistrate for England and Wales. Forservices to Diversity in the Judiciary (Hertford, Hertfordshire) William Peter SAUNDERS Chief Creative Officer, StoryFutures, Royal Holloway University. For services to theCreative Industries (Harpenden, Hertfordshire) Richard Kenneth Howard WYSE Director of Clinical Development, Cure Parkinson's. For services to Medicine inParkinson's Disease (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Reginald John CORDING For services to the community in Barley, Hertfordshire (Barley, Hertfordshire) Back to top Norfolk Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) David Martin James BALL For services to the community in East Anglia (Brancaster, Norfolk) Christine Paula FUTTER Lately Chief Operating Officer, Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support Ltd. For services toAdult Social Care (Norwich, Norfolk) Melinda Elizabeth RAKER Founder and Patron, The YANA Charity. For services to Rural Mental Health and Well-Being (Thetford, Norfolk) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Christopher Samuel BRADBURY For services to the community in Reedham, Norfolk (Norwich, Norfolk) Albert Thomas CADMORE For services to the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk) Geoffrey LOWE Crew Manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community inNorfolk (Stalham, Norfolk) Carl SMITH Advanced Paramedic in Critical Care, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust,Head of Clinical Development for Emergency and Critical Care, College ofParamedics, and Firefighter, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the NHSand to Fire and Rescue (Swaffham, Norfolk) Matthew James WILLER Founder, The Papillon Project. For services to Young People (Swanton Abbott, Norfolk) Back to top Northamptonshire Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) James David BOYES Team UK Gold Medal Winner, WorldSkills UK. For services to Further Education (Northampton, Northamptonshire) Glennis Edith HOOPER For Charitable Services to People with Breast Cancer (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire) Janis Lindy JAMES Founder, Good Egg Child Safety Campaign. For services to Children's Road Safety (Northampton, Northamptonshire) Eric MALCOMSON Founder and chair, Tove Valley Broadband. For services to the community in the Tove Valley, Northamptonshire (Towcester, Northamptonshire) Laura-Jane RAWLINGS Chief Executive Officer, Youth Employment UK. For services to Young people (Corby, Northamptonshire) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Derek John BLAND For services to the community in Northamptonshire (Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire) Paul Mark BRACKLEY Community First Responder, Oundle Community First Responders.For services to the community in Oundle and Surrounding Areas (Oundle, Northamptonshire) Rachel Frances DAVIS For services to the community in Cranford, Northamptonshire (Kettering, Northamptonshire) Back to top Suffolk OBE Denise Christie, Bury St Edmunds, appointed OBE for services to occupational therapy. Anthony Gallagher, Saxmundham, for services to young people, for his work as chair on the National Youth Sector Advisory Board. Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Jill Gladwell, Stowmarket for voluntary services to the Royal British Legion. Former world championship darts winner Keith Deller, Bury St Edmunds, for services to the community. Belinda Gray, Woodbridge, for services to breast cancer charities, for her work as founder of Art for Cure. Steven Miller, Bury St Edmunds, for services to heritage and tourism, including for his work as director of culture and heritage, and head of Norfolk Museums Service at Norfolk County Council. Caroline Wright, from Bury St Edmunds, for services to early years education. Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Bryony Peall, Saxmundham, for services to the community. Bill Bulstrode, Framlingham, for services to the community. Enid Bacon, Bury St Edmunds, for services to early education, for her work as founder at Beck Row Preschool. Janet Dicks for services to the community in Hadleigh. Robert Felix Erith, from Bures on the Essex-Suffolk border, for services to the environment in the nearby Dedham Vale. June Miller, from Bury St Edmunds, for services to the community in Stanton Stephen Vale, from Bury St Edmunds, for services to the community in West Stow Back to top

