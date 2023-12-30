An appeal has gone out for information after burglars stole Christmas gifts intended for dementia patients.

Police said the raid at Apsley near Hemel Hempstead saw numerous presents either stolen or damaged.

Hertfordshire Police said the raid on a warehouse happened between 8.30pm on 18 December and 9am the following morning.

Suspects broke into the LockHouse on Frogmore Industrial Estate by breaking a window on the ground floor.

PC Lara Howell said: “I am appealing for any information or people who may havewitnessed the incident that happened in Frogmore Industrial Estate.

"If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area, please get in touch so we can try and get these presents to those who deserve them.”

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Howell via lara.howell@herts.police.uk.

