Warm tributes have been paid to a GB and England women's footballer who has died at the age of 33 leaving her wife and three-year-old daughter.

Teaching assistant Gemma Wiseman was found dead in woodland in Rackheath near Norwich on 16 December.

The Lionesses have led tributes to her, posting on X, formerly Twitter, to say Rest in Peace Gemma with a heart emoji.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of her wife Laura states that Gemma took her own life and adds that her family and friends are "absolutely devastated".

Gemma is described as a "kind and caring person with a great sense of humour.

"Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her."

The page said Laura Wiseman was "extremely grateful for everyone’s help and support at this difficult time."

She signs off with the message "it's ok to not be ok xxx".

Great Britain Deaf Football said Gemma was in their squad at the Euros 2011, Deaflympics 2013 and World Cup 2016 winning 3 bronze medals.

Great Britain Deaf Football posted a picture of Gemma with the trophy she helped to win Credit: Great Britain Deaf Football

Sharon Hirshman, GBDF vice chair, said: “Gemma started with GB as a new player and was an enthusiastic character wanting to learn all the time.

"She became friends with many players in the squads. Her determination, smiling and laughing nature helped her to become a better player.

"It was lovely to get to know Gemma as she strived through all the competitions and events. We are sad to know she is no longer with us but we will always cherish our memories of her. Fly high Gemma. Always thinking of you.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, FA Director of Women’s Football, said: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Gemma Wiseman and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"Gemma was an outstanding person and player who represented England on multiple occasions, including during the 2015 World Deaf Futsal Championship, and she will be greatly missed."

Gemma previously told Norfolk FA: "My biggest achievement is winning bronze in Italy and it was the best team.

"We gave everything in those games, and it meant a lot to all of us. My other biggest achievements are getting the England FA caps and Olympic medal."

The GoFundMe page carries a video message in BSL updating other people in the deaf community.

It is asking for donations to help pay for Gemma’s funeral and has already topped its target of £8000 with over £11,000 donated.

Friends have posted tributes below including one describing Gemma as the "kindest, sweetest soul".

