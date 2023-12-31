Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has praised the 'heroic' actions of players, staff and medics who helped saved his life when he had a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer has posted on Instagram for the first time since he collapsed during Luton's game against Bournemouth on 16 December.

In an emotional message he thanks everyone who helped him and said he has been overwhelmed by the messages of support from fans and well-wishers.

The Premier League match against Bournemouth had to be suspended after the player collapsed.

The Welsh international was attended to by paramedics and staff and was taken to hospital.

Lockyer said he was doing very well and feeling very much himself but his future in the game would not be clear until he had met with specialists in the New Year.

He added: "The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics.

"I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.

Luton Town players thank fans after Tom Lockyer's collapse in a match against Bournemouth. Credit: PA

Lockyer said he was sad not to be involved in his side's Premier League campaign but felt "full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me."

"The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift. I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the Gaffer and the Club.

"In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year."

Lockyer was released from hospital before Christmas after having an ICD - or implantable cardioverter defibrillator - device fitted in an operation.

The Luton captain said he wanted people to know how important it was for people to have first aid skills.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine.

"Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it."

ITV News Anglia spoke to a heart expert about what happened to Tom Lockyer.

He added: "I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes.

Tom Lockyer has sent a New Year message of thanks to fans and medics Credit: PA Images

"Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family. "Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they’ve given my family during this time. "I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024."

The popular Luton Town star signs off simply "Locks".

