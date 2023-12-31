A crack squad of stolen car detectives have released pictures of four vehicles recently recovered from a shipping container.

The stolen car unit in Essex tracked down the four high-end cars crammed into a container ready to be taken abroad.

They said all four cars had been stolen from the London area.

They were packed into the container surrounded by tyres, with an orange Jeep slung from the roof to make room for other cars underneath.

The four stolen cars were all taken from the London area Credit: Essex Police

The Essex Police unit has intercepted 60 shipping containers this year, recovering 240 stolen cars.

The cars, which are often high-value, were worth a total of £13million.

Essex Police's Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit tracks stolen cars to find them before they are taken out of the country.

The cars were packed into a container surrounded by tyres to cushion them from each other. Credit: Essex Police

