A man has been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were attacked in Harlow on Friday.

Essex Police said they were called to Hull Grove on Friday evening to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers arrived and found a man armed with a knife and making threats.

A female police officer suffered a wound to her head and was taken to hospital before being discharged late on Friday.

A second female officer was also assaulted but did not need hospital treatment, the force said.

Declan Diedrick, 23, of Hull Grove, Harlow, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said: “Thankfully both officers continue to recover from what this harrowing incident on Friday evening. Their welfare remains paramount and they will be given support from the force for as long as they feel they need it.

“We’ve been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Mr Diedrick and as such it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know