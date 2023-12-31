Scores of people living in a tower block had to leave the building and some were taken to hospital for check ups following fears over a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Part of Edmunds Tower in Harlow was evacuated after a resident called the fire service to say they could smell smoke just after 4pm on Saturday.

A section of the high-rise building in Haydens Road was not declared safe until 9pm when residents were able to return to their homes.

The council leader Dan Swords said: "Three families were advised to attend the Princess Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.

"Thankfully, everyone is ok and I would like to thank the fire service, council staff and Cadent for their response in dealing with this situation."

Essex Fire Service said: "We were called at 4.18pm by a concerned resident and we have been working to make sure the building is safe.

"We were able to hand over the building to the local authority shortly before 9pm."

A council spokesman said checks revealed no fire in the building but that raised levels of carbon monoxide were detected in some flats, which meant people living there were advised to get checked out in hospital.

A quarter of Edmunds Tower in Harlow had to be evacuated Credit: Google Maps

Harlow Council said officers were preparing to set up a rest centre for residents but in the end it was not needed.

Mr Swords said: "My most sincere thanks to everyone who has responded to this incident and supported the residents of Edmunds Tower, including emergency services, council officers, Cadent engineers and local residents for their continued cooperation.

"I would also like to thank Mr Coster of Hare Street School for his kind offer of the use of their building as a rest centre."

The council said housing officers would be carrying out further visits to the tower in the coming days and speaking individually to residents.

