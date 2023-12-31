Traffic officers have warned of the dangers of aquaplaning after attending a number of crashes on the motorway in heavy rain.

They also warned road users not to stand in the motorway after finding the occupants of one car standing "in danger" by the central reservation as cars sped by.

Essex Police said there were "numerous completely avoidable" aquaplaning crashes after drivers failed to reduce their speed and hit standing water on the carriageway.

They released pictures of one crash involving a Mercedes which shut the M25 between J26-J27 for half an hour.

Traffic police said hundreds of people were held up unnecessarily.

A spokesman said: "The 5 occupants were also standing in danger by the central reservation of the live motorway with vehicles passing at speed when we arrived.

Police said the incident was one of numerous accidents caused by aquaplaning Credit: Essex Police

Aquaplaning is a skid which happens when tyres are separated from the road by a layer of water.

Anyone who has a crash on the motorway should get to the hard shoulder if possible and away from their car.

