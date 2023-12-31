A teacher who has run more than a thousand miles this year is looking forward to starting 2024 with a lie-in.

Dominic Farr has completed his year-long mission to raise awareness about men’s mental health, which has raised almost £10,000 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

He ran 5,000 km every day and ended the challenge with a marathon from his home town of Brampton in Cambridgeshire on New Year's Eve.

Mr Farr, 28, has not missed a day – even during a school trip with some of his students from St Ivo Academy in St Ives.

“It was minus ten degrees in the Italian mountains – which was cold!” he said, while limbering up to begin his final run.

“I ran on a stag do in Portugal, which was really difficult for more reasons than one. I've run in all weathers. Every run has been outside.”

Mr Farr says he was “not a runner” when he started the challenge and deliberately chose something he would find difficult.

“Men don’t really talk enough,” he said. “It’s ok not to be ok and we need to have open discussions about it.”

He now wants to do more for the movement against suicide: the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

“I hope I can improve people’s lives,” he said. “Even if it’s just through a run and a chat.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know