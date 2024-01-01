Ipswich Town players will wear black arm bands at their New Year's Day game as a mark of respect for a life-long fan who died at their last game.

Anne Austin, 81, suffered a medical emergency during the game against Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening.

The season ticket holder was treated in the Sir Alf Ramsey stand after falling ill during half time but died at the ground.

The announcement has triggered an outpouring of love from the football community with many clubs commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mark Ashton, the club's CEO, said the club were deeply saddened to hear of Anne's death.

He said: "We have been in communication with Anne’s family to offer support.

"The players and coaching staff will wear black armbands for the away fixture with Stoke City on New Year’s Day as a mark of respect, with the deepest condolences of all at the Club offered to Anne’s family and friends at this sad time.

"I am sure you can appreciate this is a difficult time for Anne’s family and we all send them our love and support."

Meanwhile Stoke City fans have posted on social media suggesting an 81st minute round of applause to pay tribute, and prove that "the football family truly does come together."

Hundreds of fans from different clubs commenting on X sent their condolences to the family.

Many said they hoped they would be comforted knowing Anne died at a place she loved, surrounded by fellow supporters.

