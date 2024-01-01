Police said a driver was lucky to be alive after their car careered off the M25 and into a field.

The car ended up on its roof after smashing through a wooden fence and ending up several yards inside the roadside field near Potters Bar.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Police said their officers feared they would be facing a fatality but the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

Officers described the driver as "very lucky" and said they were awaiting blood results as it was suspected drink or drugs might have been involved.

It comes a day after Essex Police issued warnings about driving too fast in the rain after "numerous" crashes caused by aquaplaning.

They added the warnings "drive to arrive" and "don't drive impaired".

