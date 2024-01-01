Detectives are investigating a possible rogue batch of drugs are warning someone could die from taking the substance.

It comes after one woman suffered a cardiac arrest in the centre of Northampton on Friday and three others were taken to hospital with similar symptoms.

All four are suspected to have injected what they believed to be heroin before suffering from the medical episodes.

Detective Inspector Tony Kennedy said: “Protecting people from harm is the most important responsibility that a police officer has and that means doing everything we can to warn people about a potential threat to their lives.

“Whilst we would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“If you are a drug user, please be mindful of buying heroin in Northampton, or indeed across the rest of the county, as this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know