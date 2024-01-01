Fire crews were called to a blaze in outbuildings after a stray New Year's Eve firework ignited bushes nearby.

The fire in outbuildings at South Woodham Ferrers in Essex was reported just after midnight.

The fire service said they were called to reports of bushes on fire in Leeward Road at 12.12am and crews from Basildon, Rayleigh Weir and Wickford attended.

When firefighters arrived they found that the fire had spread to two outbuildings; a shed measuring approximately 5 metres by 5 metres and a garage measuring approximately 5 metres by 10 metres.

Crews put out the fire by 1.30am and stayed at the scene until 3.10am to dampen down and check for hotspots.

A spokesman said: "It is believed the fire was caused by a stray firework.

"It was a particularly busy night for our Control team who took more than 50 calls in the space of three hours, between 11am and 2am."

It took crews an hour to douse the flames in the outbuildings Credit: Essex Fire

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know