A man who punched his partner in the face during a brutal attack has been jailed.

Dannie McGavigan, 43, repeatedly hit his partner and dragged her through the house in Cambridge after she confronted him about messages from another woman in April 2023.

The victim was left with badly swollen cheeks after the attack.

Her daughter called police, but McGavigan fled the address before officers arrived.

McGavigan, of no fixed abode, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts for the offence and a separate one of stalking and harassment in another county.

Det Con Callum Fullwood said: “McGavigan is clearly a danger to others and I’m pleased he has been brought to justice for this cowardly and violent attack.“I hope the conclusion of the court process will help bring the victim some closure.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

