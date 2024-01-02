A convicted murderer has gone on the run after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Carl Hyde stabbed an elderly pensioner to death back in 1988 and had since been released from prison to live at an approved address in Peterborough.

But having breached the terms of his licence, police said he was now a wanted man once again.

Officers warned the public not to approach the 67-year-old, but to contact them with details of where he was.

It is not the first time Hyde has gone on the run. In 2001, he absconded from an open prison in Buckinghamshire while on a shopping trip.

The pensioner also has links to Reading.

