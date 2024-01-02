The Orwell Bridge in Suffolk will stay open despite an amber weather warning for wind being issued by the Met Office.

Storm Henk is expected to bring very strong winds to a significant area in the south of England, with gusts of up to 60mph predicted in East Anglia, the south Midlands and the south of England.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning - meaning "injuries and danger to life is likely" due to flying debris, and large waves in coastal areas.

But National Highways, which manages the UK's major roads, said, for now, the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich would remain open but the speed limit could be reduced.

A spokesman said: "Orwell Bridge wind speeds are predicted to be 45mph to 50mph, with the main risk period between 4pm and 8pm. It's likely the speed limit on the bridge will reduce from 60mph to 40mph during this period."

The weather warning covers a section of the UK stretching from the south west, via south Wales, through Oxfordshire, north London, and into the East of England.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for the south of England and the Midlands while a yellow warning for rain covers the south west, Wales, and the Midlands, as well as parts of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and as far north as Manchester and Leeds.

