Police have found a body in the search for a woman missing since New Year's Eve.

Erin Hunnisett was last seen in Brandon Road, Mildenhall, in Suffolk on the morning of Sunday, 31 December.

A body has been found in an area north of that road, shortly after noon on Wednesday, 3 January.

The body has not yet been formally identified but Ms Hunnisett's family have been informed, police said.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe there is anything suspicious.

Officers had made multiple appeals to the public for help to find Ms Hunnisett, and worked with crews from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

On Wednesday evening, Suffolk Police confirmed a body had been found.

The force had asked residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check through their footage.

