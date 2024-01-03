A lorry driver was left with broken glass in his eye after his windscreen was smashed by a stone thrown from the side of a major A road.

Police said there had been a spate of incidents involving stones being thrown at vehicles on the A14 near Cambridge.

Four vehicles were damaged at about 10pm on Friday between junctions 32 and 33.

One driver got broken glass in his eye after his lorry windscreen was smashed and two lorry drivers reported rocks had also smashed their windscreens.

Another victim said his car bonnet was dented by a rock.

PC Finlay Betts said: “This reckless behaviour caused serious damage to vehicles but, even more worryingly, put multiple lives in danger and could have resulted in a devastating collision.

“I am urging anyone who may have any information or has dashcam footage to come forward.”

