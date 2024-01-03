Emergency services spent the night rescuing people from cars on flooded roads and clearing fallen trees, as Storm Henk's aftermath caused travel disruption.

All Greater Anglia trains from Ipswich to and from Cambridge, Norwich and Peterborough are cancelled on Wednesday morning, due to a fallen tree damaging overhead electric wires between Ipswich and Norwich.

All trains were also cancelled between Cambridge North and Ely due to a fallen tree and disruption was expected until further notice.

Greater Anglia said Network Rail staff were on site carrying out repairs and tickets restrictions for Wednesday have been lifted.

Cross Country rail replacement buses were running between Cambridge and Leicester.

East Midlands trains are passing Greater Anglia ticket holders between Norwich and Peterborough.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Multiple incidents are affecting services across the network and Greater Anglia is experiencing severe disruption to services due to storm Henk.

"We are experiencing severe disruption on other lines as we recover service."

Meanwhile, roads were flooded across the East of England and residents at the Billing Aquadrome mobile home site near Northampton have been evacuated.

A flood alert sounded on Tuesday after heavy rain and those there who have nowhere to go were asked to contact the local council.

On the roads on Wednesday, several routes were blocked due to flooding.

The A605 in Northamptonshire was shut between A427 Station Road (Oundle) and Church Street (Warmington).

In Bury St Edmunds, the A143 Compiegne Way was closed in both directions due to flooding between the A134 and Hollow Road.

In Norfolk, the A1101 Welney Wash Road was closed in both directions due to flooding between Hundred Foot Bank and Bedford Bank West.

In Stevenage, the A602 was shut in both directions due to flooding between Bragbury Lane and Watton At Stone.

The A606 Whitwell Road in Rutland was shut from Bull Brigg Lane to The Noel pub.

