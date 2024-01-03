People living in houseboats and caravans are being evacuated from a riverside caravan park flooded by Storm Henk.

Hundreds of people were forced from Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire on Tuesday, with the Environment Agency warning on Wednesday that water levels would "remain high for the next few days”.

Emergency services are at the scene, with residents in houseboats being taken to the shore in rubber boats after a walkway was submerged by rising water.

Robert Britchford, one of an estimated 2,000 residents to have been evacuated, said they were now searching for somewhere to stay.

Rescue teams have been helping people from their homes. Credit: PA

He said: “It’s the second time in three years that it has flooded. I moved my cars out of the way, and I thought I would try and wait it out, because I thought it would be nice today, but no, the evacuation notice went out at 2.30pm yesterday and that was it.

“I’m a bit anxious. We felt it was coming, but we hoped it wouldn’t. Now we have to find hotels. They won’t let us back on until this is all sorted, so it could be a month before we come back on.

“There are no sandbags or anything. I’ve got a bit of decking around mine, and that’s it, so if the water goes over door level, that’s my caravan gone, and I can’t afford a new one.”

Mr Britchford, who moved to the site in 2016, estimated that to replace his caravan would cost "around £150,000 and I haven’t got £150,000 lying around".

Robert Britchford said he had no idea what would happen to his home. Credit: PA

He added: “It doesn’t look promising at the moment so it’s just a case of wait and see and hopefully we can get back on at some point.”

Eddie Hancock, a resident who lives around two miles away from Billing Aquadrome, said the high water levels were “scary” and he had never seen the water so high in around 30 years of living in the area.

He said: “Our house is pretty much OK as we’re further over, we’re up a hill, but it’s drastic. I have never, ever seen emergency services over there.

“It’s worrying. I feel sorry for the poor people on Billing Aquadrome. It’s mad, I wouldn’t want to be over there. It has never, ever been this bad. I thought I would come down and have a look and it is bad. It’s scary.”