Police are searching for a woman who went missing on New Year's Eve.

Erin Hunnisett, 38, was last seen in Brandon Road in Mildenhall, Suffolk, at around 8.40am on Sunday, 31 December.

Police and crew from the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue are combing the area.

The force is now asking residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check through their footage.

This includes people who were in Brandon Road, Thetford Road, A1101, A1065 or surrounding streets that day.

Ms Hunnisett is 5ft 4ins tall, of a fair complexion, with red hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured, hooded jacket with a light-coloured uniform underneath, and a work lanyard around her neck.

She was also wearing dark-coloured trousers and dark shoes with white soles. Ms Hunnisett was carrying a black handbag and an orange carrier-bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police.

