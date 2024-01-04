Bird-lovers have been flocking to a village in Essex after a rare visitor from the other side of the Atlantic was spotted.

The northern waterthrush was seen at Heybridge near Maldon on Wednesday afternoon.

It is usually found in North America and the West Indies and according to one birdwatcher there had only been 10 previous sightings in the UK.

Brian Bolton said the bird was seen in a local birdwatcher's garden and seemed to be flitting between there and a creek near his house.

Mr Bolton said a group of between 20 and 30 birdwatchers had already gathered to try to spot it.

He said: "I did see it early this morning on my way to work which luckily for me is in Heybridge."

Northern waterthrush factfile: source, British Trust for Ornithology

Extremely rare visitor to UK

Likes to be on the ground near streams

Is not a thrush but from the family of American warblers

First recorded in the Isles of Scilly 1958

Mr Bolton said the species should be wintering in central America but that it probably got blown across the Atlantic during Storm Lee in September, which carried at least 20 other American birds over here.

He added: "It's very hard to say why it hasn't been seen prior to this but they can be very skulky birds and may have just been overlooked."

Have you seen the northern waterthrush in Essex? Email anglianews@itv.com

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know