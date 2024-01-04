A van driver had a "lucky escape" after attempting to drive through a ford swollen by flood waters, prompting a safety warning from the fire service.

The vehicle was swept away in Sible Hedingham in Essex on Wednesay, amid flooding caused by the aftermath of Storm Henk.

Flooding and storm damage has been widespread across the region, after winds of more than 60mph hit late on Tuesday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service warned drivers not to take unnecessary risks with floodwater.

"This driver had lucky escape when he went into a ford in Sible Hedingham today and his van was swept away. He managed to get to safety," they said on X, formerly Twitter.

"With rain forecast over the next 48 hours on already saturated ground, there is a risk of flooding.

"Do not risk driving through floodwater. "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know