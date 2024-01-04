Work has begun to dismantle the burned-out car park at Luton Airport which was destroyed in a fire three months ago.

The demolition is expected to take 16 weeks and cars will be removed as contractors carry out the work.

The terminal car park will have to be fully demolished following the inferno on 10 October.

Investigations by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed the fire started from a diesel car and the building did not have a sprinkler system.

The airport said once cars were removed from the building they would be handed on to salvage companies.

Some cars were able to be removed from the top deck of the multi-storey car park but others have been marooned in the building ever since the blaze.

A fire ripped through level three of the airport’s Terminal car park 2, causing it to collapse on October 10 Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

