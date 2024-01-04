Play Brightcove video

People forced to leave their riverside homes by rising flood water have been warned it could be days before they can return.

Flood sirens sounded at Billing Aquadrome near Northampton on Tuesday and an estimated 2,000 people living at the waterside park were urged to leave.

Residents described the flooding sparked by Storm Henk's heavy rain as "scary" as they left when alarms sounded.

On Wednesday, fire crews with boats rescued remaining residents from the mobile homes on the site, which was left underwater after the nearby River Nene burst its banks.

Drone pictures showed much of the area under water and rescuers checking out the 1,750 homes for anyone who still needed to be helped to safety.

The local resilience forum group said some people had refused to leave and were staying put.

Despite repeated requests, management at the aquadrome have refused to comment about the floods or what is being done to support residents.

Billing Aquadrome has been left underwater by the flooding. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ben Thornely, from the Environment Agency, warned it could be some days before water levels reduced in Peterborough and Billing.

He said: "We see the water working through the system so we'll see high levels for some days yet as the the water discharges down the catchments to the sea.

"So we're already seeing levels reduce but it could be up to four days for it to travel down the River Nene as it heads towards Peterborough and beyond."

On Wednesday management posted on the park's Facebook page, saying: "Park is now in full evacuation, no access will be given until further notice. Thank you for your understanding."

Homes surrounded by flood water at Billing Aquadrome. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Billing Aquadrome is a 235-acre riverside leisure park which was built around former gravel pits and markets itself as "the perfect destination for the whole family".

It includes a marina and a caravan site with static homes where people are allowed to live for 11 months of the year.

The homes are not intended to be used as a main residence and caravan owners are required to move out for a month each January.

The official start of the shutdown is due to be this Saturday.

Emma Clark was having to mop up her dog grooming parlour at Billing after it was flooded. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Business owner Emma Clark was mopping up after her dog grooming parlour at nearby Billing Wharf was left underwater.

She said: "I came down [on Wednesday] and found the horror of the whole place flooded.

"I'm just heartbroken as someone who is self-employed - [I'm] having to cancel my dogs and I've lost earnings. Honestly I could cry right now."

Tom Rubython, from the Myrtle Press, said people living in the area had battled flooding for years.

"It was up to our chests years ago. It's better than it has been but it's still not great. It's impossible to get insurance now and that's one of the main problems if the water does get in."

The Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum said fire and rescue crews from Corby, Wellingborough and Mereway were at the scene all day on Wednesday to rescue the remaining residents from the site.

Crews used boats and rescue sleds to ferry 29 adults and two children, along with several pets, to safety.

They said they made contact with and evacuated everyone who wanted to leave, however, a small number of people chose to stay.

Neighbouring fire services loaned boats to Northamptonshire so it could continue the rescue operation while also attending other incidents around the county.

