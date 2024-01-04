Home owners forced to leave their flooded riverside properties have spoken of their frustration at the lack of communication from managers of the park where they live.

Scores of people returned to the closed Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire to get more information about the state of their homes but were unable to find out anything.

The site is closed after most residents were asked to evacuate after a severe flood alert was issued for the area following heavy rain during Storm Henk.

Rising waters from the River Nene left the former gravel pits under water on Tuesday, with rescue operations continuing on Wednesday - though there remain warnings it may be days before the waters recede.

Management at the site said they had taken steps to keep people safe and informed about what was going on as the evacuation took place.

Retired builder Jimmy Parker, 75, said he had lived on the park for 13 years but the events of the last few days had made him think about leaving.

He was not being allowed to return to his home to pick up vital blood pressure medication which he had forgotten to pack in the rush to leave to stay with family in Bedfordshire.

Jimmy Parker had returned to try to collect blood pressure pills he had forgotten in the rush to leave. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said: "Monday night was very bad - the rain kept me awake and I kept getting up - no sleep.

"Tuesday morning off go the sirens, the police come round and evacuated us I said, 'Oh dear this is a repeat of what we had in 2020'. It was quite horrific really.

"It's quite frightening because you don't know what you are going to lose. There's stuff in my shed which is on the ground level which could be floating down the river now."

Mr Parker complained that there was little communication from the people running the park.

"I can't get through on the phone. No one tells you anything. The alarm went off and everyone was in a panic.

"There's a lot of older disabled people on here and I worry about them."

He stays on the park for 11 months then goes away and visits family or takes a holiday.

All owners must leave for a month during the year as their properties are classed as holiday homes rather than permanent residences.

They are due to vacate the site this Saturday but many cannot get back to their homes to collect luggage or organise belongings for their time away.

Terry Horwood, 74, had returned to Billing Aquadrome to try to find out what had happened to his home Credit: ITV News Anglia

Terry Horwood, 74, had to leave his lodge and go to stay with his daughter nearby in Northamptonshire.

He had returned to try to find out how badly his home was damaged but was unable to find out anything.

"There is no communication as far I am concerned. I feel a bit let down and upset because I have invested money in here and it is upsetting I don't get that information.

"The people in charge have a duty of care and at the moment that duty of care isn't good."

Mr Horwood bought his home at the site only six months ago and is concerned about his investment.

Homes surrounded by flood water at Billing Aquadrome. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"The siren went off on Monday and I was trying to find out whether we had to get off or whether it's just a warning. Then I was told sit tight because [I was] not in a vulnerable area at the moment."

But in the middle of the night on Tuesday he heard a knock at the door.

"Security is there - it was a bit traumatic because I didn't know how everything was going to work out. It is receding but no one's allowed on there until it's safe."

Mr Horwood said he was trying not to think about the prospect of more rain with a Yellow weather warning still in place.

Samantha Notley is camping out on her daughter's drive. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Samantha Notley, 50, said she and her family were having to camp out on her daughter's drive.

"They are just not telling us anything. It's a bit disappointing," she told ITV News Anglia.

She said she was worried about the prospect of more rain on Thursday night but that the family knew when they bought the lodge that flooding was a risk in the area.

On Thursday, management at the park issued their first statement since the flooding began.

Olivier Haunch, joint administrator for Billing Aquadrome Ltd, said: "Since it became apparent that the site was at risk of flooding, the joint administrators and the on-site operational team have been liaising with the Environment Agency and the various emergency services to coordinate a response.

"The focus has been on ensuring the safety of residents and staff on site.

"Unfortunately, it was necessary to carry out a full evacuation of the site, with staff located and additional security engaged across the site to communicate that in person, along with using an emergency siren and social media."

Mr Haunch, of accountancy firm Grant Thornton, said residents should continue to monitor Environment Agency and emergency services messages to make sure they remained safe during "this difficult time".

