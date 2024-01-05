Nearly 40 flood warnings have been put in place across the East of England, after heavy rain fell on already saturated ground.

The region had seen widespread flooding in the aftermath of Storm Henk, which hit the UK on Tuesday afternoon.

But further rain on Thursday evening has caused flooding, with multiple flood warnings in place for Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

In Northamptonshire, hundreds of people are still out of their homes at a caravan park which was flooded by the River Nene.

Follow our live coverage below - and you can let us know how the flooding is affecting you by emailing anglianews@itv.com

11.11am - Landslip delaying trains through Bedfordshire

Part of the line has collapsed in a landslip at Arlesley in Bedfordshire. Credit: Thameslink

A landslip is affecting a railway embankment near Arlesey in Bedfordshire.

Thameslink - which tweeted an image of the landslip - said it was on the west side of the railway.

The damage means that the line used by northbound stopping services is shut, and there is a 20mph speed restriction on the two lines used by northbound and southbound express services.

Passengers travelling north to Arlesley should get off at Biggleswade and change for a southbound service.

Travellers going from Arlesley towards Peterborough should go south to Hitchin and change trains for a northbound service there.

11.07am - Billing Aquadrome owners assessing damage

Bosses at the flooded Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire say they will have to wait until the water subsides before they can work out how much damage there has been.

They say “damage has likely occurred to infrastructure and utilities however the extent of such is difficult to determine until the water recedes”.

The managers - who came in for criticism from residents for poor communication - thanked owners for getting off the site, and for the emergency services who “have worked tirelessly and under difficult and precarious conditions”.

They said they would update residents soon on when they would be able to return to claim more of their possessions from their homes and caravans.

Drone shots show the flooding at Billing Aquadrome on Wednesday. Credit: PA

10.56am - Check the flood warnings where you live

The Environment Agency says there are around 35 flood warnings across the ITV News Anglia region.

It is urging people to check its map to find out whether their areas are affected - you can do so through their interactive map.

10.45am - Schools closed in Norfolk and Suffolk

Four schools are closed in Norfolk and Suffolk due to the flooding.

So far, Mendlesham Primary and Old Newton Primary, both in Stowmarket, Somersham Primary in Ipswich and Catfield Primary School in Great Yarmouth are all closed this morning.

10.38am - Road closures Bedfordshire

People in Bedfordshire are being warned to check before they travel with a “significant” number of road closures in place including the A421 eastbound from the M1 to Marston.

The fire service said it had received more than 30 flood-related calls since 8pm on Thursday.

Crews were called to Leighton Buzzard with police after the Clipstone Brook burst its banks but no one needed to be rescued.

Central Bedfordshire Council has set up help centres at Meadow Way Community centre and Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre for anyone who needs to leave their homes.

Group commander Rob Hulatt said: “Partners from across Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum have been working together overnight to support residents impacted by flooding and to manage road closures.”

10.15am - Welland bursts its banks

The River Welland has broken its banks and is flowing on to the neighbouring flood plain. Credit: Casey Gittos

Images show the River Welland in Crowland near Peterborough bursting its banks.

Dramatic footage shows water flooding through the breach near Postland pumping station on to farmland.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "As a result of the recent rainfall from Storm Henk, which fell on already saturated catchments, we are aware that a breach has now developed at Cowbit Wash on the River Welland.

"The area the water is filling is a flood storage reservoir and no properties are currently at risk."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know