Baby shower double murder to feature in fly-on-the-wall documentary

The story of how two men became murderers when a baby shower spiralled out of control will be told in a new behind-the-scenes police documentary.

Nicholas Papworth, 33, and Anthony Bennison, 25, are serving life sentences for the killings at Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire in November 2022.

Police arrived at the scene to find three men lying in the road with serious stab wounds, one of whom had also been hit by a car.

Adam Fanelli, 39, and Patrick Howard, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Patrick Howard, left, and Adam Fanelli both died in the altercation. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

The investigation and subsequent jailing of their killers will feature in a two-part special of 24 Hours in Police Custody due to be broadcast on Channel 4 on Monday and Tuesday.

It follows detectives from the major crime unit as they use community support and CCTV footage to identify suspects and bring them to court.

After a nine-week trial, Papworth and Bennison were sentenced to life in prison, to serve a combined minimum of 72 years in prison.

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “This was a highly emotive and complex case in which two men were tragically killed and a third was left with injuries that no doubt have had a long-term impact.

“Knife crime and violent offences are horrendous acts of brutality that rob families of loved ones and communities of their sense of safety.

“This incident took place in the heart of tight-knit community, of which the victims were very much a part.

"People that knew them sadly witnessed the attack, bravely came to their aid and ultimately helped us ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“My plea to those watching these episodes is to consider the impact a moment of rage has had on the loved ones of the victims."

She urged people to support Just Drop It, Bedfordshire’s new anti-knife crime campaign involving young people, organisations, charities and community groups taking a stand against knife crime.

24 Hours in Police Custody is due to air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 January.

