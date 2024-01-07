A couple who saved an XL bully from being destroyed have described their new pet as an "absolute softie", as the charity which rehomed him warned of increasing numbers of the dogs being dumped.

Vanessa and Lawrence Rodgers stepped in to take the unwanted pet from Suffolk Animal Rescue, which said the stigma of the breed was driving owners to abandon their pets.

Nigel the XL bully had been abandoned ahead of the new ban, which came in on New Year's Eve.

The prime minister branded the dogs a danger to communities after a string of devastating attacks and from next month it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without a special certificate.

The breed was responsible for nine out of the 21 fatal attacks on humans in the past two years, according to figures from July.

If Mr and Mrs Rodgers, from Debenham in Suffolk, had not come forward the dog would have been destroyed under the new laws.

They said he is already fitting in well after 10 days with them and makes a good pet, getting on well with their Staffie, Bella.

The Rodgers said Nigel gets on well with their Staffie, Bella. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They said they were glad they have saved Nigel, with Mr Rodgers describing him as "the soppiest thing going".

Mrs Rodgers added: "He is. He is an absolute softie. All he wants to do is cuddle, sleep, he loves his little walks and all he wants to do is go back on the sofa or play with his toys."

Mrs Rodgers said the dog was also good with their 13-year-old son.

"He just curls up with him. There is not a dangerous bone in that dog’s body," she said.

Nigel had been abandoned and was due to be destroyed before being saved by Suffolk Animal Rescue.

He was one of seven they helped to re-home before the phased ban came in on 31 December.

Jasmine Hall from Suffolk Animal Rescue said they were overwhelmed with unwanted pets because of the new rules and the stigma surrounding XL bullies.

Vanessa and Lawrence Rodgers are delighted with their new pet Nigel. Credit: ITV News Anglia

She said: "This has got to be the worst thing we have ever dealt with. We had dogs coming out of our ears. People just wanted rid of them.

"In 48 hours we drove 825 miles to get these dogs into safe loving homes before the ban came in place."

Ms Hall said her rescue team travelled to Manchester to rescue one animal and had spent £400 per dog to get them neutered and the paperwork completed.

New rules have already made it illegal to walk an XL bully in public without a lead and a muzzle.

Mr and Mrs Rodgers said Nigel was getting used to the muzzle but they felt it was a shame he could not pick up sticks or sniff things with it on.

The couple's new pet has to wear a muzzle when he is out on the street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange or advertise an XL bully dog.

From 1 February all XL bullies must be registered and from 30 June XL dogs over the age of one must be neutered.

Owners also need to take out public liability insurance.

Ms Hall believes the breed is being condemned because of the actions of a few.

She said: "Absolutely any dog can bite. We work in rescue. We’ve seen it all from chihuahuas that bite to great Danes that bite.

"But because XLs look scary they’re an easy breed to pick on. Now all the XLs we've met are lovely. Yes some need additional training, they are big dogs but big dogs in the right home are safe dogs."

