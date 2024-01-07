Star of stage and screen Dame Judi Dench has hit out at Suffolk County Council over its plans to cut funding for the arts sector, describing the decision as "heart-breaking".

As life patron of the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, she said: "I am deeply shocked to hear of the proposed cut to its funding by Suffolk County Council.

"Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds plays a vital role in the lives of so many, especially those most vulnerable.

"The removal of this support is heart-breaking, regional theatre is the foundation of British theatre and its place in our lives must be protected."

Suffolk County Council says it needs to make millions of pounds of cuts in order to balance its books and provide more support for the most vulnerable.

Councillor Bobby Bennett said difficult decisions were having to be made: "Like councils up and down the country we're facing the hardest budget setting process we've seen in many years.

"We have been through the budget line-by-line and are prioritising the spend where we need to - with children in care, those with special educational needs and our vulnerable adults those who need more support."

